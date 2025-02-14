Demon Slayer Hypes 2025 Movie With Special Valentine’s Day Promo

Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps are preparing to storm the Infinity Castle in Demon Slayer‘s upcoming feature film: Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle — which releases in theaters this year. But, before their all-out war with Muzan’s demonic forces, the characters from Koyoharu Gotouge’s immensely popular series are taking a bit of respite to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This year, studio Ufotable has created a special illustration of the women of Demon Slayer in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

The latest illustration from Ufotable follows their long-running trend of creating original drawings celebrating various holidays throughout the year. Past illustrations have depicted New Year’s Eve, Christmas, and the characters’ birthdays. Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga and Ufotable’s anime adaptation blend intense action scenes with cute and comedic moments, and the new illustration certainly takes inspiration from the latter.

The Women of Demon Slayer Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Studio Ufotable shared this year’s Demon Slayer Valentine’s Day illustration on the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. In the new drawing, Nezuko Kamado, Shinobu Kocho, Mitsuri Kanroji, Kanao Tsuyuri, and Aoi Kanzaki have all dressed up in chefs’ outfits to cook up some Valentine’s Day treats. Along with the treats, each woman is accompanied by a tiny cat-like interpretation of their character using their signature colors.

As well as the new illustration, Ufotable also unveiled some new Valentine’s Day merch. The new coasters, keyrings, stickers, art prints, bags, and acrylic stands depict various characters from the franchise, including Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira, baking Valentine’s Day treats. They are all accompanied by their feline versions.

Happy Valentine's Day! 💖🍫 pic.twitter.com/1VXipAjqqj — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 14, 2025

Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle Movie Releases This Year

Demon Slayer‘s anime adaptation is entering its final arc. Ufotable’s anime adaptation debuted in 2019 and quickly became an international phenomenon. The show is the second most-rated series on Crunchyroll — sitting just behind One Piece — and the first movie in the franchise, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie, is largely responsible for popularizing the trend of anime tie-in movies.

Fittingly, Demon Slayer‘s anime adaptation will come to an end after a trilogy of new movies covering the Infinity Castle Arc. The first film in the trilogy is expected to be released this year, although an exact release date has not yet been revealed. Fans have already seen the trippy Infinity Castle in the past two seasons, but we cannot wait for the Hashira to go to war with Muzan’s forces inside the castle.

This latest update comes courtesy of the Demon Slayer Official X Account.