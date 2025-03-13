Demon Slayer Hypes Infinity Castle Movie With Two More Surprise Releases

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is just a few months away. At least it is for Japanese audiences, as US fans have to wait until September to get their hands on the first of three new movies that will bring the insanely popular anime to a close. Studio Ufotable and Crunchyroll have heard the cries of the fan base; ‘What will we do between now and then? Watch another anime? Binge-watch the entire series again?’ While you absolutely should do both of those things, Crunchyroll just dropped two new Demon Slayer releases for you to sink your teeth into before the Infinity Castle movie releases later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio Ufotable’s Demon Slayer anime adaptation, based on the beloved manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, first debuted in 2019. So far, the series has run for four divisive seasons, and a tremendously successful feature-length film. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show were beloved by the entire fan base as audiences fell in love with Tanjiro’s mission to save his sister and defeat the Demon Lord Muzan. But, the show began to fall off with its last two seasons, and much of the hype surrounding the franchise has died down. But, these two new releases should hopefully reignite that passion before the Demon Slayer Corps goes to war in the Infinity Castle.

Studio Ufotable

Crunchyroll Adds Two New Demon Slayer Projects

There’s already so much Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll for fans to get lost in. But, the streamer just added two new additions ahead of the Infinity Castle movie. If you need a recap of how Tanjiro began his journey towards the Infinity Castle, then you can relive Demon Slayer in live-action. The first Demon Slayer Stage Play is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The performance, which runs for 149 minutes, recounts the first season of Studio Ufotable’s anime, as Tanjiro comes face to face with demons for the first time and Nezuko is transformed into one.

If you don’t need to recall the entire saga but want that dose of nostalgia for the early seasons, then Crunchyroll also has two Demon Slayer live concerts available to stream. The first concert comes with an animated introduction from Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, before diving into the gorgeous music of Demon Slayer. Two concerts are currently available to stream, with the first covering Season 1 of the anime, and the second covering the Mugen Train movie.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Releases This September

The release schedule for the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc movie may be frustrating for US and European fans. The new film will release in Japanese theaters on July 18th. Western fans were hoping for a simulcast. But, unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a little longer for the beginning of the end for Demon Slayer. The Infinity Castle arc movie releases in US theaters on September 12th.

An official synopsis for the Infinity Castle arc movie has been released. Along with a lengthy recap of the story so far, it reads, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”