Demon Slayer’s New Episode Has The Internet Raving

Demon Slayer has become one of the best anime series to premiere in 2019, and its status has only grow with each episode. After more than 15 episodes, fans have come to the shonen in droves, and that number only multiplied over the weekend.

If you happened to check out social media this weekend, you will have seen Demon Slayer trending worldwide, and fans cannot stop talking about the anime’s most recent episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the weekend, Demon Slayer hit up fans with its 19th episode, and “Hinokami” impressed everyone who took the time to watch. The episode visited Mt. Natagumo as the Demon Slayer Corps began battle. Giyu Tomioka manages to take out the Father Spider Demon with a gorgeous store, and Inosuke challenges the Water Hashira to battle.

As for why the episode was such a success, it all comes down to animation. Ufotable helped produce an amazing episode of Demon Slayer which utilized some rather impressive artwork. For those wanting to check out the episode in question, it is subbed over on Crunchyroll, and you can see how fans reacted to the release below.

After all, the anime trended worldwide after “Hinokami” was released, and it was for good reason. Demon Slayer has solidified its place as a top-tier shonen with this latest episode, and fans are eager to see where the supernatural fantasy goes next.

So, have you checked out this most recent Demon Slayer episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

Unfairly Perfect

Demon Slayer has got to have the best anime adaptation. The style and vibe week to week is just insane. That shit is too good. — DaTruthDT (@DaTruthDT) August 10, 2019

Flashy and Accurate

since everybody’s back on Demon Slayer again, let me bring out this thread where I talk about how good its action is



and how it’s one of the rare anime/manga to treat Japanese sword technique right https://t.co/ZfvKoNrntw — Nate Ming (@NateMing) August 10, 2019

Ninja Approved

Demon slayer might be my favorite anime of all time. — Ninja (@Ninja) August 11, 2019

Wroth The Binge

Demon Slayer is fucking amazing. If your into anime you should definitely give it a shot. pic.twitter.com/pJzeBMT3IZ — Minty (@coldpilllow) August 10, 2019

Like Never Before

Wow the new episode of Demon Slayer is stunning. This may one of the best fantasy drama/action shows I’ve seen, period. That it’s an anime means it can have jaw-dropping visual design. But everything else is also top-tier throughout. I’ve never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/eRzEsERxdh — Nick Statt (@nickstatt) August 10, 2019

Artwork Too Smooth

THAT Demon Slayer Episode 19 thoooo 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SVshtSRNf7 — justingarz2656 (@JustinGarz265) August 10, 2019

Another Level

Bruh Demon Slayer is just different man pic.twitter.com/A7dtFhKJCI — Pray for Takasugi (@LRoomstick) August 10, 2019

Mind Blown

bro. demon slayer… holy… today’s episode was insane, i’m losing my mind — Brandon (@Lachinio) August 10, 2019

The Only Reaction

Animation Too Good