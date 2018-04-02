‘Detective Conan’ Manga Announces Return

Gosho Aoyama’s Detective Conan manga has been running at a steady pace since 1994, and for over 1000 chapters. Even after such a long run, the series is celebrating an incredible popularity as fans love the series’ fun with the mystery genre.

The manga went on an extended hiatus last December so Aoyama could deal with medical issues and recharge his batteries, and now the series has announced its upcoming return.

Publisher Shogakukan announced that the Detective Conan manga will resume in the 20th issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday on April 11. Aoyama commented on the manga’s return by teasing that the manga is gearing to start a new arc featuring a showdown between Toru Amuro and Shuichi Akai, and by joking that although Shogakukan’s announcement came on April Fool’s Day that the return was not a joke.

Proving this, Shogakukan even shared a page from the upcoming return:

The series recently went on hiatus last October as well so Aoyama could conduct some research for the series, and the manga last returned in November before going on hiatus again in December. The series has been packed with tension lately, so fans are certainly going to appreciate its return.

For those unfamiliar with Detective Conan (known as Case Closed in the United States), the series was originally created by Gosho Aoyama. The story follows high schooler detective Jimmy Fudo who works with the police to solve cases. When investigating a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization, he was poisoned. But inside of killing him, the poison reverts him to a child. Using his new childhood alias Conan and keeping his true identity a secret, he vows to solve more cases and eventually put a stop to the crimes of the Black Organization.

The series was first published in 1994 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday, and has since been collected into 98 volumes as of December 2017. The manga has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, and has been adapted into an anime series, films, OVAs, video games, and even had a crossover with another famous series, Lupin III. The anime was licensed as Case Closed in the United States due to copyright issues, and Funimation first launched the anime adaptation on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block with Westernized names but ended its run due to low ratings. The series is currently available on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.