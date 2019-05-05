New Detective Pikachu Cast Hides A Big Team Rocket Easter Egg

Detective Pikachu is set to take over theaters soon, and the live-action romp has received critical praise from around the world. Before long, the feature will hit up theaters in Japan as well as the United States, but audiences in the former country better listen real closely.

You know, since it turns out Team Rocket will have a bit in the film according to the credits.

Recently, the Japanese cast for Detective Pikachu went live as fans learned who would be dubbing the film abroad. The lengthy list confirmed the stars voicing for Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, but fans did a double take later down the list.

As it turns out, both of the Japanese voice actors for Jessie and James were asked to work on Detective Pikachu. Megumi Hayashibara (Jessie) will play Doctor Laurent while Shinichiro Miki (James) plays Roger. So, it seems the two actors will be blasting off into a new Pokemon venture very soon.

Sadly, there is no Meowth crossover. Inuko Inuyama was not listed in the credits, but fans are holding out for a complete Team Rocket reunion anyways.

As for Hayashibara and Miki, the pair have played Jessie and James on and off for some time. The former got her start with Jessie in 1999 while Miki joined later on. However, the actor did have a brush with Pokemon in 1999 as he was asked to voice Charizard in Pokemon Snap.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10th. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

