Sneakerheads Will Want to Catch these Pikachu-Inspired Nikes

Sneaker fans and anime fans have quite a lot in common as both groups enjoy stylish visuals, and often the two worlds come together in cool ways. But one prominent sneaker and anime fan went the extra mile as Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts showed off a custom pair of Nikes inspired by the Pokemon mascot Pikachu for the big premiere of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

Debuting the fly sneakers on the red carpet premiere, these custom Off-White AJ1s feature a bold take on Pikachu’s lightning bolt tail and brightness one would expect from the anime and video game favorite’s design. Check them out below!

In the greatest achievement of my life… I collaborated with the young legend #stompinggroundcustoms to create a custom PIKACHU Off-White Jordan 1 for the #DetectivePikachuMovie premiere. I don’t know how I’ll go back to wearing non-Pokémon themed sneakers. Go see this movie! pic.twitter.com/gHvWauBQHw — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 2, 2019

Can we just peep the shows @VogtRoberts is wearing to the #DetectivePikachu premiere right now!? pic.twitter.com/390PGz8ssY — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) May 2, 2019

The custom Off-White AJ1s were commissioned by Vogt-Roberts, and produced by Stomping Ground Customs (who you can find on Instagram here). Naturally, given the custom nature of these sneakers, it’s a one of a kind sort of deal. But the company has produced customs for other properties such as Dragon Ball Z in the past, so maybe it’s a good eye to keep an eye on them? But the expense is probably as high as you would expect for work like this. Either way, these undoubtedly make a statement.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can read out spoiler-free review of the film here.

You can find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

