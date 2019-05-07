Detective Pikachu Director Talks Working Closely With The Pokemon Company

Detective Pikachu is taking the world by storm right before it’s release here in the states on May 9th. Director Rob Letterman recently chatted with ComicBook.Com about his working on the movie with the originators of Pikachu and the rest of the crew, The Pokemon Company. What new tidbits did we learn? What hilarious police interrogation scene does Mr. Letterman hold near and dear to his heart from the film? Read on to find out!

The director had the following to say about working hand in hand with the Pocket Monster crew:

“We worked closely with The Pokemon Company and the original creators. There was a lot of respect and care put into the movie. It’s a new region, and a new storyline, but it is part of the overall Pokemon universe.”

Letterman was then asked about balancing between hardcore fans of the series and general audiences who may be new to this world, “We went after the hardcore fans first. We made sure the Pokemon were right, we followed the rules, they were double-triple checked by The Pokemon Company.”

Rob was also more than happy to dive head first into the inclusion of a police interrogation scene with Mr. Mime, a Pokemon who can only pantomime rather than speak, “I just thought it was hilarious to take a police interrogation scene and do it with a mime…What was really funny was that The Pokemon Company was like, ‘Yeah don’t do that.’ There’s no way to bring Mr. Mime to life, it’s too weird…but you know it kind of worked itself out.”

Fans should rest easy knowing that Letterman has really thought of all the angles in trying to make a live action version of the world of Pokemon, attempting to incorporate familiar lore while adding new humor and characters for audiences to explore.

