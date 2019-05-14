Detective Pikachu Makes Adorable “I Choose You” Anime Shout-Out

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu brings a new take on the Pokemon world to the screen, and while there are many shout outs to the original video game franchise there are even more ties to the popular Pokemon anime. Not only does the film make subtle shout-outs to the anime’s protagonist Ash Ketchum, but the writers of the film even made sure the film’s story could fit right into the established canon of the anime universe.

But some of the shout-outs are a little more subtle than the others, and one stood out immediately to fans by invoking the most famous catchphrase of the original Pokemon anime run, “I Choose You.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film introduces fans to Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), who works for an insurance company while the rest of his childhood friends have grown up and left town to become Pokemon trainers. Tim wanted to do so as well, but a tragic life event turns him away from the idea. His friend Jack wants to leave town, but urges Tim to chase his Pokemon dreams too. So he and Tim head to a nearby grassy area to catch Tim his first Pokemon.

Upon finding a Cubone, Jack urges Tim to catch the Pokemon but wants Tim to relax. He says that the Pokemon choosing you is just as important as choosing a Pokemon. This is a subtle shout out to the original tagline of the anime, and even is a much more subtle callback to the premiere episode of the series, “Pikachu! I Choose You!” in which Ash and Pikachu don’t get along.

With Tim being so nervous, it goes as well as you would think it does and Tim fails to catch the Cubone. But thankfully, an adorable talking Pikachu once belonging to his father crosses his path soon after.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!