Detective Pikachu Is Horrifying With Sonic the Hedgehog Teeth

A week ahead of the premiere of Detective Pikachu, critics are buzzing for the first live-action film from Nintendo’s popular video game franchise. But the last few days have been dominated by discussion of Sonic the Hedgehog, especially after the poor reception to the first trailer and the drastic overhaul being done in response.

And now worlds collide as Media Matters’ Parker Molloy combined one of the most unsettling aspects of the new Sonic design with the lovable appearance of Ryan Reynolds‘ Detective Pikachu. And the result is some straight up nightmare fuel. Take a look:

Detective Pikachu with Sonic teeth pic.twitter.com/srXr45qIzK — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 3, 2019

Well, that’s one way to stay up late. Some people prefer coffee, others prefer horrifying imagery of beloved video game characters. To each their own!

When Pikachu first debuted in his furry form, some fans questioned the look but they have since come around to the semi-realistic approach to the pocket monsters. But Sonic has had no such luck.

The movie version of the character is a far cry from Sega’s iconic design, sporting a lean and muscular body, smaller eyes (that aren’t the classic cyclops-esque from the video game franchise), and of course the widely reviled teeth.

The deriding response to Sonic the Hedgehog‘s first trailer prompted director Jeff Fowler to announce they are changing the character’s final design before the film hits theaters.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be,” Fowler wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile the response to Detective Pikachu has been much more positive. In the review for ComicBook.com, Megan Peters praised the film’s cast and crew for the endearing portrayal of the popular franchise.

