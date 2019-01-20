The Internet Is Loving ‘Detective Pikachu’s Newest Footage

Detective Pikachu is here and ready to electrify fans with a new sneak-peek. After going live with its first trailer last year, the much-awaited film shared its first TV spot not long ago, and social media has lots to say.

For those unaware, the first TV spot for Detective Pikachu went live just moments ago. The clip was shown during the NFC Championships, giving football lovers a chance to check out the live-action Pokemon venture. And, as you can see below, netizens have lots to say about the TV spot.

The clip may be a short one, but it featured enough new footage to entertain. The TV spot begins with footage from the first trailer, but it moves on to newer pastures. Not only is a new look at Mr. Mime shown, but fans get their first official glance at Snubbull here. The Pokemon seems to be chilling with its owner at a police precinct, but Pikachu doesn’t have time to waste at the office.

By the clip’s end, fans are shown as Pikachu and his new friend Tim to go sleuthing. The job gets a bit tense at one point, and it makes Pikachu a bit gassy. But, hey — at least the Pokemon has the manners to apologize to Tim for his “silent” and “deadly” gas.

Below, you can check out the reactions have had to the TV spot. Fans seem to be loving the little surprise, but they do admit they want more. If Warner Bros. Pictures has a moment, it might want to prepare a full second trailer for the flick before long, and rumors are swirling these days that the studio is doing just that.

So, will you be checking out this movie when it goes live?

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

