‘Pokemon’ Fans Find Major Anime Cameo In ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer

Unless you’ve been napping like Snorlax this week, you will have heard about Pokemon and its big live-action debut. The first trailer for Detective Pikachu has gone live, and fans all over have been charmed by the clip. And, if you paid real close attention, you will have noticed a very familiar character in the trailer.

And, no — we’re not talking about Pikachu. Jigglypuff is the cutie fans have got their eye on, and it is all thanks to Pokemon‘s anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who have seen the trailer, they will know the live-action venture houses lots of Pokemon including a Jigglypuff. The tiny pocket monster is seen on a table with its pink hair curled, but Jigglypuff looks plenty angry with its scrunched up face. However, this is not the first time Pokemon fans have seen this guy.

a friend informed me that the jigglypuff that appears in the detective pikachu trailer is very specific reference to a recurring joke character from the anime that started in the first season and continued thru this year I CANNOT DEAL with this level of referential pic.twitter.com/WQZYu5lkHX — Moom✨Aura (@MOOMANiBE) November 13, 2018

If you look back to the original Pokemon anime run, fans will find this same Jigglypuff running around. The character debuted in “The Song of Jigglypuff” as its melodic voice was saved by Brock. After regaining its voice, Jigglypuff was thrilled and tried to sing, but their tune put everyone to sleep. The Pokemon grew angry since no one listened to their song, so Jigglypuff got revenge by taking one of Ash’s markers and drawings on everyone.

As you can see in this new trailer, this Jigglypuff has come to the wide world of Ryme City. The irate ball of fluff is pulling the same angry face Jigglypuff’s anime mirror does, and it is hard to miss the green marker in its hand. So, fans know the poor guy snoozing behind the pocket monster is about to wake up with a drawn-on beard and maybe more.

Did you catch this clever reference? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu can be found below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”