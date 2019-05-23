Detective Pikachu Writer Addresses Whether Ash Ketchum Exists In Its Universe

Detective Pikachu has proven Hollywood can do the impossible at times. After scores of slammed anime and video game adaptations, this live-action Pokemon film did it right. With fans eager for a sequel, all eyes are on where the franchise can go next, and plenty hope a certain boy named Ash Ketchum appears…

And that dream could very well become a reality! In a recent interview, one of the film’s co-writers did say they left the door open to Ash’s introduction one day.

During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, co-writers Banji Sammit and Dan Hernandez talked all things Detective Pikachu. It was there the duo were asked if Ash could maybe show up in a sequel one day given how the film’s canon ties into overall Pokemon lore, and the answer was yes.

“Obviously we can’t speak for Legendary and the Pokemon Company. In our minds, this entire universe is fair game,” Sammit said.

“When we were writing this movie, it was not only our goal but Rob [Letterman’s] goal, the studio’s goal, everyone’s goal, to really just focus on one movie. Tell a story. It has a beginning, a middle, and an end.”

While Detective Pikachu might have seeded its ties to the Pokemon anime in a few asides, the film didn’t want to stretch far outside its purview. This first entry needed to standalone, but Sammit and Hernandez made sure to leave doors open in the future. Now, it appears one of these doors does lead to Ash, and fans admit they’d be plenty happy to see an older version of the trainer come into focus and perhaps train Tim Goodman to become a new Pokemon Master.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.