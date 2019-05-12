Detective Pikachu’s Cubone Joke Highlights Pokemon’s Most Depressing Fact

Detective Pikachu has made its debut, and the pocket monster flick has a little something for everyone. Fans new and old admit the live-action adaptation is easy to marvel at, but its easter eggs run deep at the same time. And for all you who listened closely, you will have noticed a little nod about Cubone that got morbid real fast.

So, you’ve been warned! There are mild spoilers for Detective Pikachu below:

The film features a bevy of Pokemon, but Cubone is one of the first to show its face. Fans find the first generation monster in a field wailing as Tim Goodman and his friend creep upon it. The latter is trying to help Tim get his first Pokemon, but the inconsolable creature isn’t impressing Tim. However, it is there the pair note why the Pokemon is crying, and they say it is because he’s wearing the bone of a dead relative.

For those out of the loop, the comment is — well- very straightforward. Cubone do wear the skulls of a dead loved one, and it always happens to be their mother. This truth dates back to the video games. You can read all about that trauma thanks to the official Pokedex entry penned for Cubone:

“Cubone pines for the mother it will never see again. Seeing a likeness of its mother in the full moon, it cries. The stains on the skull the Pokemon wears are made by the tears it sheds.”

Clearly, that is a lot to unpack for any Pokemon, and it marks one of the franchise’s darkest facts. This is made even worse in Detective Pikachu when you realize Tim’s mother has also died, and his friend insinuates he can vibe with Cubone’s loneliness on that front.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

