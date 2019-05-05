These Custom Detective Pikachu Air Jordans Are Too Fresh

Detective Pikachu is bringing out the best in anime fans worldwide, and it seems one Hollywood director is bringing that clout to his kicks these days. After all, Jordan Vogt-Roberts hit up the New York City premiere of Detective Pikachu with a pair of Pokemon-inspired sneakers, and they have got fans everywhere real jealous.

Taking to Twitter, the director of Kong; Skull Island decided to share his custom AJ1 sneakers with fans. Vogt-Roberts posted a slew of photos showing off the highly customized Air Jordans with all their Pikachu aesthetic.

“In the greatest achievement of my life,” the director wrote.

In the greatest achievement of my life… I collaborated with the young legend #stompinggroundcustoms to create a custom PIKACHU Off-White Jordan 1 for the #DetectivePikachuMovie premiere. I don’t know how I’ll go back to wearing non-Pokémon themed sneakers. Go see this movie! pic.twitter.com/gHvWauBQHw — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 2, 2019

“I collaborated with the young legend [Stomping Ground Customs] to create a custom PIKACHU Off-White Jordan 1 for the Detective Pikachu Movie premiere. I don’t know how I’ll go back to wearing non-Pokemon themed sneakers.”

As you can see, the shoes are made to appear as if they’d come from an anime with their cartoony scuffs and blackened lines. The body is painted a mixed of yellow and white, giving its black laces and panels a chance to shine. On the side, fans can see the usual Nike logo has been replaced by Pikachu’s tail, and the shoe’s white soles are marked up to give the custom kicks a rough look.

There’s no telling how much these sneakers must have cost post-customization, but fans know how expensive these Air Jordans were. These kicks in Off-White can sell for upwards of $5,000 dollars, but it seems Vogt-Roberts was fine with the price if it meant promoting Pikachu.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10th. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

