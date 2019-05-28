Detective Pikachu Writers Revealed Scrapped Graveler Sequence

There are some Pokemon who need no introduction. Fans of the franchise know guys like Pikachu and Psyduck real well, but the same can be said for most of the generation one pocket monsters. Of course, this is why Detective Pikachu tried to reference as many of them as possible, but it turns out one sequence starring a Rock-type icon got cut in the end.

Recently, two co-writers on the Detective Pikachu flick told ComicBook.com all about those dashed plans. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit pointed out that Graveler does appear in the film for a brief moment because the film originally had bigger plans for the creature.

“In earlier drafts of the movie, Graveler actually played a slightly bigger role in some of the things that were going on,” Hernandez revealed.

Chiming in, Samit said any character you see glimpses of in the film may have been added because earlier drafts had intended to use them in a greater capacity.

“Some of the character designs that you see of smaller roles in the movie that maybe you just see for a second, some of them … [those] characters were designed because they had bigger roles to play in different versions of the script. We would like to see more Graveler, [so] we put him in early on,” Samit shared.

For those who missed the Graveler scene entirely, the Pokemon does pop up in Detective Pikachu for a split second. The Geodude evolution is seen rolling around the docks for a hot second as Pikachu and Tim Goodman enter the illegal Pokemon fight club where a drug known as R is being peddled. Keen-eyed fans were quick to point out the Graveler to others, leaving fans curious as to why the Rock-type was only shown for a second. Now, they know it is because the Pokemon was supposed to have a larger role, so here’s to hoping a sequel can find a place for the Graveler to fit in.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.