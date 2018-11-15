‘Detective Pikachu’: Additional Scene Descriptions Surface Online

Detective Pikachu is ready to do something no one ever thought possible. Hot off its trailer, the live-action film could be the first to do anime and gaming right in theaters. And, if these new scene descriptions tell fans anything, it is that Pokemon may right some serious wrongs next summer.

This week, fans were given their very first look at Detective Pikachu. The film dropped its first packed trailer, and social media was inundated with shocked praise. Now, IGN has written up descriptions of two extra scenes from the film, and they sound promising.

Over in California, a press event was held for Detective Pikachu this month, and it was there some additional scenes were shown. IGN has put up blurbs about the full clips, and they bode well for the film’s protagonist.

“The first scene saw protagonist Tim Goodman talking to Detective Pikachu inside the Hi-Hat Cafe, a coffee bar with a Ludicolo barista. Any good detective has a bar they frequent, but given this is a kid-friendly affair, Detective Pikachu gets his fix by drinking endless cups of coffee instead of bottles of booze,” IGN writes.

“This scene was from early on in the film where they establish the main mystery of the movie: Tim thinks his father, detective Harry Goodman, died in an accident, but Detective Pikachu convinces him that he’s likely still alive and there’s a larger conspiracy afoot, so they need to find Tim’s dad and find out who’s behind his disappearance. Eventually Pikachu does win Tim over and they agree to work on the case together, but it doesn’t come without a great deal of bickering between the two.”

Part of this scene is seen in the trailer for Detective Pikachu. The pair’s initial meeting is a chaotic one as Tim is gobsmacked he can understand Pikachu. As their relationship expands, the other scene previewed to press shows off more of the Pokemon‘s quirks, and it seems Pikachu is good at putting together evidence.

“In the second scene we saw where Tim returns to his apartment where he had left Pikachu to find Pikachu has turned the entire living room into a massive evidence/conspiracy display with strings running across the room connecting various newspaper clippings, photographs and clues. Tim, clearly angry at the mess his apartment has become, can’t help but stumble over the ridiculous number of coffee cups now littering the floor. The two have an energetic exchange, the annoyed Tim playing off the fast-talking, detail-obsessed Pikachu, and eventually they realize a reporter named Lucy who Tim met earlier on may have information that can help them,” IGN explains.

While this scene wasn’t hinted at in the trailer, Detective Pikachu seems ready to flesh out its lead Pokemon as a wise-cracking comrade. With Ryan Reynolds voicing Pikachu, it seems the character is destined to become a star much like Rocket Raccoon of Guardians of the Galaxy. So, it is just a matter of whether or not Pokemon die-hards will embrace the sassy portrayal.

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu can be found below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”