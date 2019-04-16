‘Detective Pikachu’ Reveals New Secret Rare Trading Card

Detective Pikachu is just weeks away from hitting theaters, and hype for the film continues to grow. As the franchise prepares to make its first live-action leap, a familiar brand is making its own Detective Pikachu ties, and fans are going to want to collect ’em all.

You know, since the Pokemon Trading Card team is moving ahead with live-action cards, and a new secret rare number has been made public.

As it turns out, another secret rare card has been added to the Detective Pikachu collection. So far, 25 film cards have been announced, and its secret rare is a supporter card.

We now have a high quality image of the Lt. Yoshida Secret Rare card in the Japanese #DetectivePikachu set. This is one of few cards featuring real life humans, following on from the Imakuni cards and various promos of the Pokémon Smash/Get TV hosts https://t.co/r9vQtQTlPP pic.twitter.com/hLelbxpM6z — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 15, 2019

Featuring Ken Watanabe, the support card is of Police Lietenant Yoshida. The full art card sees the officer standing behind his desk while Snubull sits on top of the furniture. It gives yet another look at the police-Pokemon partners.

As for what the card does, you can read up on its allowance below:

“Look at your opponent’s hand. Then, draw 2 cards

You can play only one Supporter card each turn. When you play this card, put it next to your Active Pokémon. When your turn ends, discard this card.”

If you want this card, then you will need to hit up the Japanese market. So far, it appears this card has only released its Japanese version, but fans expect an English print to go live before Detective Pikachu drops next month.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, and Suki Waterhouse.

The synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

