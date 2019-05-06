Detective Pikachu Director Talks New Region and Story

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will soon be making its big debut in theaters, and fans will get to see all-new takes on their favorite ‘Mons. With such a new interpretation of the franchise, and with video game and anime film adaptations’ rough reputation, there’s a lot of pressure on the upcoming film from fans. But director Rob Letterman is definitely aware of the fans’ expectations, and notes that the team is hoping fans will accept it as part of the universe.

What may help things along is that Detective Pikachu won’t be adapting too much of what has come from the games or anime iterations, but instead will be centered on a new region in the Pokemon world and will tell a new story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters, Rob Letterman talked about his nerves over the film’s release and whether or not fans will enjoy it, “I’m really nervous. I just want it to do well, and I want people to enjoy it. I especially want the hardcore fans to appreciate it and give it the blessing that we worked really hard to get.”

Elaborating further, Letterman talked about working with The Pokemon Company to really get things right, “We worked closely with The Pokemon Company and the original creators. There was a lot of respect and care put into the movie. It’s a new region, and a new storyline, but it is a part of the overall Pokemon universe. And we want the Pokemon to be done right.”

So Detective Pikachu may be presenting the Pokemon series in a much different way than before, but with it being a new region (the urban Ryme City displayed in the trailers) given the green light by The Pokemon Company, it seems the film will perfectly slot itself within the universe already established by either the Pokemon games or anime releases.

While talk of a new region and story might deter some more dedicated fans, it seems like Letterman and the team is trying their best to put their own stamp on the Pokemon universe will still be faithful to it. But fans will be able to judge for themselves soon enough as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. You can read out spoiler-free review of the film here. You can also find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!