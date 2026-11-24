2027 is going to be another exciting year for anime fans, especially since fans will get to watch the sequel seasons of their beloved shows. Sakamoto Days is one of those anticipated series that will return with another season. Written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days is one of the most beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series in recent years. While the manga has recently reached its conclusion, the anime has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The manga already entered its final battle in August last year, and the story wrapped up right before the anime’s return.

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Thanks to the manga’s popularity, the anime was a massive hit when the first season was streaming on Netflix. However, the first season only adapts the initial phase of the story, but things will get far more intense in the sequel. The release date of Season 2 is now closer than ever, and fans finally got a deeper look at the anime trailer and the trailer. Fans have also noticed that the animation has improved significantly, which is all the more reason the hype around the sequel season is greater than ever.

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The anime confirmed last week that the second season will premiere on January 18th as part of the Winter 2027 lineup. It goes without saying that Netflix will be the only streaming home of the series for the second season as well. The platform has exclusive rights to the anime, so you can also catch up with the first season on the streaming giant as well. The episode count won’t be revealed until the anime’s debut, which means it’s difficult to determine how many cours this new season will have.

At the very least, we can expect it to have a different format than the first season. Season 1 was released in two parts, and it was already confirmed months before the anime debut. Since no such thing has been revealed about the second season, we might be looking into a one-cour season with around 12-13 episodes.

2) Sakamoto Days Season 2 Will Resolve Unanswered Questions

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The anime’s second season will continue the JCC Infiltration Arc, which is a major turning point in the story. The first season ended on a massive cliffhanger after Taro and Shin decide to find more information on Uzuki, who is still working from the shadows. Although Taro has long since left his life as an assassin, the bounty Uzuki placed on his head has been threatening the lives of everyone around him. This is why he needs to stop Uzuki’s plan and resume his peaceful life again.

The first season sets up the premise of the story, but things will get more intense than ever in the second season. We can at least expect the upcoming season to adapt the JCC Infiltration and Taro Sakamoto Past Arc, which will change everything about the story. Without spoiling much, we can say that the anime still has to tie up a lot of loose ends regarding Uzuki’s identity, but everything will start to make sense after the flashback arc is over.

1) The Anime Is Already Making Waves Thanks to Its Opening Theme

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The trailer confirmed that the new opening theme is titled “Papa wa Imada ni Juvenile,” performed by Creepy Nuts. Fans immediately became hyped after the opening reveal, especially since Creepy Nuts has been popular for themes seen with Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Dandadan, and more. From the first glimpse at the second season’s opening, we already know it’s going to be another banger from the viral band. Apart from the opening theme, the anime has made significant improvements in the visuals and fight choreography.

The first season was under fire due to the animation, especially since fans had high expectations from the series. The manga is known for having some of the best action sequences in modern Shonen, which many fans found was lacking in the anime. However, the second season aims to offer a much better quality after the anime’s success, and the difference is quite clear in the trailer.

What are the exciting moments you’re most hoping to see in Sakamoto Days Season 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.





