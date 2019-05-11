Detective Pikachu Star Kathryn Newton Reveals How She Met Psyduck

With Detective Pikachu in theaters now, there are a lot of Pokemon that you’ll be seeing on the big screen. From Pikachuo to MewTwo, the most popular Pokemon will be front and center to deliver the story of Rhyme City and the new inhabitants that populate the Pokemon universe. We did though leave on particular beloved, and strange, Pokemon out of the mix but star Kathryn Newton has us covered as she talks about how her character, Lucy, came to meet and become friends with the discombobulated pocket monster Psyduck.

Psyduck, for those who somehow don’t know, is a Pokemon who has psychic abilities…if he feels like using them. The duck-like Pokemon is always seemingly in a state of confusion, wandering from locale to locale with their trainer, trying to figure out what is going on. Psyducks are “space cases” to put it lightly. In the anime, whenever Psyduck is around Ash, Misty, and Brock, he is constantly exacerbating the trio with his antics.

When our own Megan Peters asked Kathryn Newton how Lucy had first come to meet her unlikely Pokemon partner, Kathryn had this to say:

“I see them meeting in the middle of field on a beautiful spring morning with flowers, and there’s Pokemon fairies around. The two look at each other and say, ‘I choose you’. She just loves Pokemon. As much as she’s so energetic, she’s a go-getter and a fear-less young girl, I hope you can feel her warmth and her love of Pokemon.”

With this description, it’s certainly not surprising to see that Psyduck would be drawn to Lucy, even if he is one of the most annoying Pokemon around. Psyduck though has the ability to evolve from his confused state into a much more fearsome character in the form of Golduck, a Pokemon that towers over his former self and is clearly much more built for battle. Based on the popularity of this Pokemon, maybe we’ll see a “Detective Psyduck” movie announced in the near future?

What did you think of Psyduck in Detective Pikachu? Would you like to see him appear in a future installment of the live action Pokemon series of films? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Detective Pikachu is in theaters now!

