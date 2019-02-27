‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Shows-Off Famous Pikachu Attack

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will be debuting an all-new kind of Pikachu. Though it seems so wildly different than what’s come before, this Pikachu will still share many of the familiar moves fans have come to love.

The most famous of the moves, Volt Tackle, makes its ways into the latest trailer for the film. You can see an example below as spotted by @saiprasadd_511 on Twitter.

me running into the theater to watch #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/3nkjRbqbXI — Sunny (@saiprasadd_511) February 26, 2019

One moment of the newest trailer seems to tease a big battle in the middle of the city as Jack and the titular Pikachu potentially face off against Mewtwo, which could also be the film’s villain. Such a big battle needs an equally big move, and then we see Ryan Reynolds’ Pikachu running until it picks up enough speed to generate a huge wave of sparks before jumping.

This is Volt Tackle, a special move introduced for Pikachu in later generations of the games. It got the most traction in the anime series as early games made you jump through hoops to get this special move, or earn it through some event. It acts the same way in these other mediums as Pikachu runs toward its foe while gathering a huge amount of electricity before tackling an opponent.

There are teases of Pikachu’s other famous moves as well such as Thundershock, but as also evidenced in the trailer, this Pikachu may not be able to use its attacks at will and may be lacking some battle training.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

