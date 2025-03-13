One of Kevin Conroy’s Final Roles Isn’t What You Expect (And It’s Coming To Netflix)

When it comes to the best actors who have portrayed the Dark Knight over the years, Kevin Conroy should always be included in the conversation. While never given a live-action movie of his own to take on Bruce Wayne, Conroy has become the gold standard for voice actors who took on the role of Batman. In 2022, the voice actor tragically passed away but he still had several roles that have emerged post-humously. In a surprising reveal, one of Kevin’s final roles is arriving later this year in a series that definitely isn’t a part of the DCU.

Devil May Cry is arriving on Netflix on April 3rd and Kevin Conroy is confirmed to be a part of the video game adaptation. In a twist, Conroy’s role will be a new character for the video game franchise, showing how this Netflix series is both looking to honor Dante’s story while simultaneously adding new elements to the Capcom universe. Taking to social media, Devil May Cry executive producer Adi Shankar confirmed Conroy’s participation while also sharing his admiration for the prolific actor, “Kevin Conroy’s role was recorded before he passed. No AI used. Mr. Conroy gave an amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honor to work with him.”

Who is VP Baines?

At present, little is known about Conroy’s character in the upcoming Devil May Cry series though that won’t stop us from speculating. From the initial promotional material, it appears as though VP Baines might be on the light side, though this fact could be hiding a dark secret. In various trailers and the intro of the series, the villainous Mundus has been featured several times. Acting as the big bad of the original video game franchise, seeing Conroy taking on this role via Barnes would be quite the casting decision, flipping the script on Kevin’s normal hero-centric career.

To get fans hyped for Dante’s return to the small screen, Netflix released an official description of Devil May Cry, “Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

Kevin Conroy’s Final Performances

If you want to check out some of Conroy’s final roles in the voice acting world, he took on the role of Batman in both the animated film, Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3, along with the Warner Bros’ video game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Kevin also had roles in video games such as MultiVersus and Hard West II, showing that his versatility as an actor only continued to grow in his career. Conroy’s resume won’t soon be forgotten, whether its thanks to his role as the Dark Knight or countless other characters he breathed life into.

