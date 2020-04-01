Digimon Adventure Unveils Epic 2020 April Fools’ Day Prank

April Fool’s Day is here, and that means the Internet is a hotbed of pranks at the moment. The annual holiday never fails to trick unassuming netizens who are unlucky enough to forget the date. Of course, brands from around the world do their best to fool fans on April Fools’ Day, and the team behind Digimon weren’t going to pass up the chance to prank followers.

Over on Twitter, fans of Digimon were caught in the prank out of nowhere. The franchise used its official account to share a new Digimon known simply as Omedamon, and fans were quick to find the truth behind the monster.

You can see the monster below in all of its mech glory. The massive blue-and-white monster has ornate designs on its shoulders which clash in color. Armed with a sword and gun, this monster looks like few others in Digimon, and that is because this fake monster is inspired by Medabots.

A great official April Fools joke from the Digimon team! Omedamon, born from the data of ‘that one game’ that became popular at the end of the 20th century. More at WtW- https://t.co/Q46l6QSW1F pic.twitter.com/n80E6bIl2W — With the Will Digimon Forums, News, Podcast (@WithTheWill) April 1, 2020

According to With The Will, the Digimon fan-site uncovered new info about Omedamon from its official profile which says it was “born from the data” of a video game from long ago.

“An unidentified saint Digimon that strayed from the digital world of another dimension. It was born from the data of that “one game”, which became popular in another dimension at the end of the 20th century. It has the courage to face any difficulty without backing down,” the site shares.

“Its armor, called the super-metal “Cypratium Digizoid”, which has a self-healing nanomachine function, can completely recover the damage suffered in combat by the next round. In addition, it is equipped with a beam-like cloak on its back reminiscent of an old piece of [cloth]. It’s deadly technique is the Beetle Cannon, a weapon of the left arm that shoots the enemy with a salvo and the sword on the right arm that splits any enemy with the Scissors Sword.”

The clever joke is one that brings back a classic game which so many have forgotten. With Digimon launching comeback plans this year, it is nice to see the franchise paying tribute with its contemporaries who deserve to be better remembered than they are nowadays.

What do you think about this clever prank? Do you wish this Medabots monster would really join the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!