Digimon Adventure Reveals New Ending Theme Details

Digimon Adventure has revealed the details for its next ending theme! Tai and the other DigiDestined are now making their way through the Eternal Continent as they try and prevent Millenniumon from resurrecting with a brand new form. As this would suggest, this new arc for the series is featuring higher levels, fiercer opponents, and more intense situations than ever before. It seems the series is getting ready for yet another shake up on the way as Digimon Adventure has revealed that the anime series will be getting another ending theme sequence soon.

Marking the fourth ending theme for the series overall, Digimon Adventure will be debuting a new ending with Episode 39 of the series airing on March 7th. As detailed through their official Twitter account, this new ending theme will be titled "Overseas Highway" as performed by Wolpis Carter and Orangestar. It seems like the opening theme will never be changed around, but at least the ending themes mark each new era for the series:

Digimon Adventure has marked a new era with its breakthrough with Mega level Evolutions. Although Mega Evolutions have been a part of the new series since the very beginning, it was not until Tai and Agumon started fighting on the Eternal Continent that they were finally able to break through not only to one Mega Evolution, but two. Now fans are just waiting to see when the other members of the DigiDestined will start unlocking their Mega Evolutions as well.

We'll see for ourselves soon enough as new episodes continue with this next ending theme.