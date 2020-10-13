Digimon Adventure Promo Teases T.K.'s DigiDestined Debut

✖

Digimon Adventure's new series is finally diving into the battle against Devimon and the dark Digimon fully, and the promo for the next episode of the series teases T.K.'s official debut as a DigiDestined in the new series. Over the last couple of episodes, Matt's little brother T.K. has been teased as making his way into the Digital World and this was confirmed with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series that revealed that not only was he caught by Devimon's dark forces, but Angemon is being held hostage as well.

But we'll soon be seeing the two of them in action as the preview for the next episode teases that T.K. will finally join the line up. Originally part of the core DigiDestined group during the original series' premiere episode, the new series has held both he and Kari back until their debut at a later date. But with the two of them having a concrete tie to the Holy Digimon, it seems the battle will be getting more intense from here on out.

Episode 20 of Digimon Adventure's new series is titled "The Seventh One Awakens" and the synopsis (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins as such, "Takeru is in the Digital World. However, he has been kidnapped by Velgrmon. Taichi and Metal Greymon, and Yamato and Were Garurumon desperately pursue them."

Digimon Adventure: ep. 20 "The Seventh One Awakens" Long synopsis:

The synopsis continues with, "Although Yamato and WereGarurumon are aware of the threat posed by the colossal-winged Velgrmon, they fight against it many times over. They think that they've finally rescued Takeru, but that is short-lived, and Velgrmon’s brutal blow hits both of them. Just when all hope is lost, a flash of a beam of light comes bursting in!"

