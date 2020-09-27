New Digimon Adventure Promo Teases T.K. and Kari's DigiDestined Debuts

✖

Digimon Adventure's newest series is currently pitting Tai and the others against their toughest foe yet, but the promo for the next episode of the series teases a shake up with the DigiDestined debut of both T.K. and Kari. The new series has progressed in a much different way than the original as the DigiDestined have found themselves fighting against far tougher foes, far earlier than any of the older fans could have expected. Part of these changes also involve the real world as it's been shown that the events of the Digital World now have an immediate impact on the real one.

This is especially true for Tai and Matt's younger siblings, who are currently still in the real world. As Tai and the other DigiDestined fight off against an increasingly stronger foe, their siblings have been made aware of the fight going on in the newest episode. Now it seems their care for their respective siblings will be tapping into their own latent power.

You can check out the preview for Episode 18 below thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter! They revealed the synopsis for the next episode, titled "Countdown to Tokyo's Annihilation" and they begin to describe it as such, "Although they manage to defeat Orochimon, a mysterious countdown suddenly begins. It happens in the real Tokyo as well in a similar way, and people's electronic devices were malfunctioning..."

Digimon Adventure: ep. 18 "Countdown to Tokyo's Annihilation" Long synopsis:

Although they manage to defeat Orochimon, a mysterious countdown suddenly begins. It happens in the real Tokyo as well in a similar way, and people's electronic devices were malfunctioning... pic.twitter.com/WaMxZg0Vqk — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) September 27, 2020

The synopsis for the episode continues as such, "Appearing before Taichi and co., who are on their guard, is Nidhoggmon, an Ultimate that evolved from the real Orochimon! Nidhoggmon is linked to the countdown, and once the count reaches zero, it would have the effect of destroying the real Tokyo. Taichi and the others don't stand a chance against the Ultimate’s tremendous attack. At that moment, there is a strange reaction within Hikari and Takeru in the Real World."

Are you excited to see T.K and Kari make their way into the DigiDestined line up in the new Digimon Adventure series? How do you think they will shake up the rest of the series going forward? What have you thought about the new series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!