Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Fiery New Battle

✖

Digimon Adventure's new series is currently making its way through its second big arc, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing a fiery new battle. Things were already tough for the DigiDestined on the Dark Continent, but even after making it to a brand new area the chosen children have found that their troubles are far from over. This new continent they find themselves on is full of even stronger monsters, and now they have been scattered throughout this land and are doing their best to reunite with one another.

This is the focus of the next episode, which sees Tai and Agumon reeling from the events of their big fight in the latest episode. Episode 29 of the new Digimon Adventure series is titled "Escape the Burning Jungle," and the synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins as such, "Having become separated as a result of the fierce battle between Angemon and Dark Knightmon, the Children aim to reunite with each other."

Digimon Adventure: ep. 29 "Escape the Burning Jungle" Having become separated as a result of the fierce battle between Angemon and Dark Knightmon, the Children aim to reunite with each other. Taichi and Agumon, who enter a jungle in pursuit of Hikari, who was kidnapped by... pic.twitter.com/7ui5Zk9SBB — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) December 13, 2020

The synopsis continues with, "Taichi and Agumon, who enter a jungle in pursuit of Hikari, who was kidnapped by SkullKnightmon, encounter a group of Woodmon that hate fighting. Allomon and Megadramon, led by the ferocious Tankdramon, attack them there, and the jungle gets engulfed in flames."

Finally, the synopsis teases that Tai and Sora will be reunited at some point in the coming episode, "In order to rescue the Digimon that live in the jungle, Taichi and Agumon fight against Tankdramon's corps. It was Sora and Piyomon who rushed to Taichi and the others, who were struggling against the large army." With Kairi choosing to go with SkullKnightmon toward the end of the newest episode, there are tons of questions needing to be answered!

What do you think of Digimon Adventure's new series so far? Curious to see what kind of battles are still ahead for Tai and the others going forward? Why do you think Kairi went off with SkullKnightmon at the end of the newest episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!