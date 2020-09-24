Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Clip Unleashes Omnimon (Exclusive)

✖

If you did not know, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is getting ready to debut at long last. The hit movie is slated to hit home video this fall with its digital release dating September 29. As you can imagine, hype is high for the big release, and we have an exclusive clip from the blockbuster to show you!

You can check out the full clip above as it features two familiar DigiDestined. Fans will catch up with Taichi and Matt in this clip along with their Digimon partners. The clip follows the pair as they talk with their partners and prep for whatever the Digital World wants to throw at them next.

For those wanting details on how to get this film, it will go live on digital storefronts beginning September 29. The physical videos will release later this fall on October 6. You can preorder the physical edition now as both a Blu-ray and DVD bundle will be available.

If you want to know more about the movie, then you are in luck. Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna put out an official synopsis which can be found below:

"Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end.

As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before 'chosen children' will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon."

