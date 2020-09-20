Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna to Hype Blu-ray Release with Watch Party

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary film, Last Evolution Kizuna, unfortunately had a rocky release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now the film will finally be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD. With the film finally making its debut in the United States in the near future, Toei Animation will be celebrating with a special watch party alongside some members of the cast! Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will first be releasing digitally on September 29th, but this watch party will coincide with the physical release date of the Blu-ray and DVD on October 6th as well.

On October 3rd, fans will be able to watch the film alongside host Justin Rojas, Robbie Daymond (voice of Joe Kido) and Erika Harlacher (voice of Menoa Bellucci) from the film. The host and cast will have a discussion before the film and comment alongside the film in real time (along with more discussion of the film afterward). Streaming through Toei Animation's United States YouTube channel and the official Digimon Facebook page, it's an event fans won't want to miss!

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Celebrate the Digital release of the 20th Anniversary film, DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA with a Livestream Watch Party! Featuring special guests @robbiedaymond & @ErikaHarlacher! Join us live on 10.3 at 5pm PT on both YT & FB! #DigimonKizunaWatchParty pic.twitter.com/lfNDlCiu4h — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 17, 2020

Toei Animation officially describes Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as such, "Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end.

As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before 'chosen children' will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon."

