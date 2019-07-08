New Digimon Adventure Film Reveals Release Date, Poster

The Digimon franchise will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary next year in a pretty huge way. Carrying on the Digimon Adventure narrative beyond the popular Digimon Adventure tri films, the original Digi-Destined crew will be coming back for one final round in the upcoming Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. Touting Tai and Agumon’s final adventure, the first teaser trailer for the film promised an emotional outing.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna announced it will officially release February 21, 2020 in Japan, and Toei Animation shared a new poster prepping fans for the heartbreak to come. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster sees Tai and Agumon walking into uncertainty together, and the taglines on the poster read, “We will always be together,” and “We walk together with Digimon, toward all the ‘children.’” The “children” in the tagline is particularly prominent given the Digi-Destined are known as the “Chosen Children” in the original Japanese release. With the film setting out to be the full conclusion to the original series, this tagline hits even harder.

Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

The voice cast from the Digimon Adventure tri films will return to voice the Digi-Destined and includes Natsuki Hanae as Taichi Yagami, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Yamato Ishida, Suzuko Mimori as Sora Takenouchi, Mutsumi Tamura as Kōshiro Izumi, Hitomi Yoshida as Mimi Tachikawa, Junya Ikeda as Jo Kido, Junya Enoki as Takeru Takaishi, M.A.O as Hikari Yagami, Chika Sakamoto as Agumon, Mayumi Yamaguchi as Gabumon, Atori Shigematsu as Piyomon, Takahiro Sakurai as Tentomon, Kinoko Yamada as Palmon, Junko Takeuchi as Gomamon, Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon, and Yuka Tokumitsu as Tailmon.

There’s currently no word on the English language release of the film, but given its promotion at conventions like Anime Expo 2019 it’s not too far off to infer that the film will be releasing in the West at a later date like the rest of the films in the franchise.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.