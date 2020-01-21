New Digimon Anime Shares First Trailer

The Digimon franchise has admittedly hit a rough patch over the last few years. It’s a franchise known for reinventing itself with each new season with a new set of characters and gimmicks, but the only real success Toei Animation has had with getting the franchise off the ground in the same way as the old days were with the new projects involving the original eight DigiDestined kids. But this time around Toei Animation is banking on Digimon Adventure once more not with a new set of films, but an entire new anime series.

Reports of a new Digimon series have been floating around for the last few days, and later details have teased that it would involve a younger take on the original DigiDestined. Now that Toei Animation has officially confirmed the next anime series, dubbed Digimon Adventure:, it’s now clear that we’re getting a new take on that old favorite.

Dropping the first teaser trailer for the new series to their official YouTube page, Toei Animation confirmed that Digimon Adventure: is set to debut later this April in Japan. Unfortunately, some fans are wary that this means that other Toei Animation projects such as a potential new Dragon Ball anime were off the table. This is not currently confirmed at the time, but at least there will be a new Digimon anime to enjoy!

Details for the new series are still being revealed as of this writing, but it’s going to feature a version of Tai that is in the fifth grade. When technology begins to run amok one day when preparing for Summer camp, Tai soon finds himself whisked away to the Digital World and wrapped up in a whole new adventure. There’s also no word on how this will impact the new film, Last Evolution Kizuna, which seeks to bring the original incarnation of Digimon Adventure to an end.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizunais currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.