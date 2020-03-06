Digimon Anime Reboot Debuts First Trailer

Digimon isn’t just getting a brand new feature length film following the “Digi-Destined” this year with Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, but a rebooted anime as well and the franchise has revealed the first trailer for it! Acting as a reboot to the Digimon Adventure series, which followed a handful of young digital monster trainers traversing the virtual landscape, the series is clearly updating the characters and events of the original series to reflect the changes that the franchise has seen for the past few years! 2020 is definitely looking to be a big year for Digimon and its fans!

From what we can see in the brand new trailer, it seems as if the surroundings of the series will look far more “virtual” than what we saw in the original anime, taking a page from the video game franchise of Digimon: Cyber Sleuth. It should be interesting to see what other big changes are made to the story as we approach the premiere of this brand new take on the Digi-Destined and their trusted digital monsters.

The original anime series saw a number of young children each getting their own monster to train in an attempt to save both the digital and real world from a variety of threats. Often thought of by fans as one of the biggest representations of the Digimon series, Digimon Adventure is looking to still continue the original time line with the upcoming feature length film of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, that sees the children all grown up and working with their old friends to save the world once again.

The official description for the new Digimon Adventure series reads as such:

“The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi’s mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won’t stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon and sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.”

What are you hoping to see in the upcoming anime reboot of the classic Digimon series? Do you think there's definite room for improvement when it comes to the Digi-Destined?