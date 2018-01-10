‘Digimon Adventure tri. Loss’ Announces Theatrical Run

Digimon Adventure tri. will be officially coming to an end next year, but fans in the West have a bit more time to enjoy the film series before then. Toei Animation has teamed up with Fathom Events to screen the final three films in the series to theaters, and the fourth film is set to release very soon.

Digimon Adventure tri. Loss will premiere in theaters on February 1, and it will be the first in the final three films to hits theaters in the West. Tickets are currently on sale for the film, and the synopsis for Digimon Adventure tri. Loss is below:

“After the “reboot” and Meicoomon’s rampage, Tai and friends arrive in the Digital World. They reunite with their partner Digimon, who have lost all their memories. As everyone discusses what they should do from within the Digital World, Meicoomon suddenly appears and then disappears. She still has her memories for some reason. Meanwhile in the Real World, Nishijima receives word that Himekawa has gone missing. As he investigates, he determines that there’s been some hidden agenda behind her behavior that has to do with a past event that determined both their destinies.”

The fifth film in the series, Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence, will premiere on May 10, and the final film, Digimon Adventure tri.: Future, will close out the series on September 20.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.