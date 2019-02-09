‘Digimon’ Fan Art Gives Agumon Realistic Makeover

The Digimon franchise has been going on for more than two decades now, and has since seen many different variations from when it was originally conceived. But the franchise has yet to make an attempt at a live-action adaptation.

One artist has decided to take a crack at it with an interpretation of their own, and brought Agumon into the real world in an interesting way. You can check it out below.

Artist @georgeevangelista shared this realistic take on Digimon‘s most famous digi-partner Agumon to his Instagram page, and has given it a scaly makeover than what fans would expect. Befitting its tiny dinosaur form, this realistic take on Agumon gives the famous monster a more raptor like look with fierce eyes and teeth to match. When Digimon fans imagined having their own digital partners, this is probably not what they would expect but it’s closest to what they would actually be. They are digital “monsters” after all.

You can find more of @georgeevangelista’s art on Instagram at the link here, and see many more of his realistic takes on famous properties like Battletoads and Street Sharks. As for the Digimon franchise, a recent commercial did bring them into the real world with a much more cartoony spin. The commercial has been such a hit in China, fans have been wondering when the Digimon franchise would make its own live-action project much like Pokemon’s Detective Pikachu outing.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

