‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meets ‘Digimon’ In This Mash-Up

Avengers: Infinity War follows a group of heroes that bands together against one massive enemy, and one anime series that captures that spirit of camaraderie versus a foe perfectly is Digimon.

One fan found inspiration in how the Digi Destined are brought together, and edited several seasons of the series to make quite the powerful Avengers: Infinity War trailer shout out.

YouTube user Scarface4TX took the first four seasons of Digimon (from Digimon Adventure to Digimon Frontier) and edited some of its most memorable moments together with synced audio from the Avengers: Infinity War trailers to create an impeccable blend between the two.

Likening the Mad Titan Thanos to one of the biggest Digi threats Apocalymon, some of Digimon‘s epic fights seem ever more so thanks to the new audio. For an extra bit of goodness, Scarface4TX even added a brand new title card to the footage and threw in a great gag in the end matching the stranger Digimon Frontier crew with the stranger characters of the Avengers films, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

This just goes to show how widespread the hype for Avengers: Infinity War is as now even anime fans are getting in on the fun. Makes sense too as Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel’s biggest film to date, and is finally set to hit theaters on Friday, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.

Premium Bandai is currently taking pre-orders on their website (which you can find here) until May 7, or until the pre-orders sell out, of a life-sized Agumon plush that stands at 45 centimeters (or 18 inches) tall. The Agumon plush is expected to ship out beginning in August, and currently runs for 8,100 yen (or $76 USD) with international shipping available.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.