Digimon Beatbreak Unleashes First Promo Trailer in Special Live-Stream

Toei Animation commemorated Digimon Day 2025 with a live-stream that gave fans new information on the highly anticipated Digimon Beatbreak anime, including a clear look at the remaining main characters for the show, the first promotional video, and a poster with the full cast. Actors Miyu Irino, who will play Tomoro Tenma, and Megumi Han, who will play Gekkomon, joined the stream with MC Masaru Baron to discuss the anime. Han even appeared onscreen with a green and pink outfit that matches the chameleon skin of Gekkomon. Toei previously shared a teaser to hype up the stream, featuring new silhouettes of the remaining main characters of the show. The silhouettes revealed that three figures would be joining Tenma in the cast. The stream revealed the names and designs of the characters, including Reina Sakuya, Makoto Kuonji, Kyo Sawashiro, Pristimon, Chiripmon, and Murasamon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beatbreak was officially announced earlier in the year during Digimon Con 2025, which was celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original Digimon Adventure anime. Toei has since been slowly rolling out new tidbits for the anime, which is scheduled to premiere in October. The company would often hold DigiFes, an event that celebrates the franchise, on August 1st. However, the studio has moved away from DigiFes in the last two years, with the final one taking place in 2023. Instead, Toei Animation put more attention on Digimon Con and decided to air a stream on August 1st.

Who Are the Main Characters of Digimon Beatbreak?

Play video

The new promotional video gave viewers a good look at what Beatbreak will be about. Beatbreak takes place in the near future, where humans use egg-like devices called Sapotama, which are powered by human emotions known as E-Pulse. Digimon are born from Sapotama’s, becoming strange creatures that hide in the shadows to consume E-Pulse. Gekkomon is born from Tenma’s Sapotama, and the two end up working for Kyo Sawashiro and his bounty hunter team, Golden Dawn.

Beatbreak will focus on a mix of characters of various ages, with Temna being a teenager. One of the other members of Golden Dawn is a teen girl named Rena Sakuya, who is headstrong and often collapses from overusing her E-Pulse. Rena’s partner is Pristimon, a raccoon-like Digimon with sharp metal claws. Ten-year-old Makoto Kuonji is another member of Golden Dawn, who handles the analysis research. Kuonji’s Digimon partner is Chiripmon, a geeky, bat-like Digimon who wears a black hood. Kyo Sawashiro is the leader of the group and the oldest character of the main team at 22. He is considered a genius “cleaner” and values his team as friends. Irino and Han joked that Sawashiro will be a fan favorite due to his design and characteristics. Sawashiro’s Digimon partner is Murasamon, who is much larger than the other partners shown during the live stream. He is a large wolf-like monster with a muscular, human-like body and carries a large blade on his back.

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

During the live-stream, Irino and Han express being big fans of the Digimon series, which is reflected among the crew of Beatbreak. The actors go over their characters in the upcoming series, focusing on Temna’s conflicted personality and teenage cynicism. In contrast, Gekkomon is more active than Temna and does things without thinking. Beatbreak’s first episode will premiere during Digimon Expo on September 20th and 21st, at the Prism Hall of Tokyo Dome City. Several actors, including Han, will be at the premier panel on the 20th, while the behind-the-scenes staff will be at the premier on the 21st. The guests didn’t reveal when Digimon Beatbreak will officially begin its televised run other than reiterating its October release window.