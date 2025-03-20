New Digimon Anime Announced for 2025: Watch the Teaser

Play video

Bandai went all out for 2025’s Digimon Con. The annual event centers on all things Digimon, celebrating the franchise’s many accomplishments and hinting at future projects. Typically, announcements made at Digimon Con are tepid, with more of a focus on products and tease of upcoming projects like video games. However, 2025’s Digimon Con gave fans a buffet of new information concerning the brand, including info about the Digimon x Godzilla collaborations, new cards for the Digimon TCG, footage for the Digimon Beyond project, and more details about the Digimon Story: Time Stranger game. The stream ended with a huge mic drop moment with the teaser of Digimon Beatbreak, the new anime series coming in October 2025.

A Digimon Beatbreak website was accidentally leaked hours after the start of Digimon Con. The Beatbreak teaser comes off the heels of the new Digimon Beyond footage, showcasing a new protagonist and Digimon partner shrouded by purple. The protagonist wears comically large glasses, a white jacket, and a shirt with a bright yellow symbol. His Digimon partner has spikes on his head, a wide, round face, a snake-like tail, a droopy tongue, and a crescent moon on its forehead. The official website does not offer any new information on Beatbreak, leaving it up to fans to guess what the series will be about.

Digimon Returning to Animation After Brief Hiatus

After the end of Digimon: Ghost Game in 2023, the franchise went into a brief hiatus in animation. Bandai focused more on developing media connected to the other Digimon brands like the card game and virtual vital bracelet. Digimon Seekers, a web novel series published by Bandai, served as a promotion for the vital bracelets and ran from 2023 to 2024. The bracelets were quietly discontinued around 2024, though, some fans hope the company will bring back the line. Digimon Liberator is an ongoing webcomic promoting the highly popular Digimon Card Game.

While web novels and comics are fun additions, animation has always felt where the franchise most belongs. The original 1999 Digimon Adventure anime established the brand as a global icon. The Digimon Beyond teaser shown in Digimon Con 2025 features tantalizing new footage that hints at more adventures of the original cast of the first Digimon anime. The small hint of Beatbreak promises a new direction for the franchise with an unorthodox-looking main Digimon. The franchise is now back in animation, and fans couldn’t be happier.

