Digimon Is Available To Stream On Tubi TV

For folks with a hankering for some Digimon, aka Digital Monsters, the streaming service Tubi TV is going to be your best bet. The relatively new streaming service has dropped a number of different Digimon series. Included in the Digimon “drop” are the series: Digimon Adventure, Digimon Tamers, Digimon Frontier, and Digimon Adventure Tri. The best part of this news is that the series are available to watch any time you want as Tubi TV is currently a completely free service supported by ads.

Aside from just Digimon, Tubi TV also has other anime series in the forms of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Naruto, Hunter X Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, Death Note, and many more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The official description for Tubi TV from their press materials is as follows:

“Tubi is a free streaming service providing the largest library of movies and TV shows in the U.S. With more than 8,500 titles, its proprietary Content Personalization Engine makes content selection and discovery easy. Tubi, Inc. is based in San Francisco with an office in Los Angeles and is led by a team of passionate entertainment and technology enthusiasts dedicated to creating the best premium movie and TV experience. Tubi entertains its viewers of wide-ranging genres without the hassle of any subscription fees or credit card requests.”

Digimon Adventure is arguably the most popular incarnation of the Digital Monsters, being the first animated series to introduce the young cast of characters attempting to save both the real and digital worlds. Running for 54 episodes, the popular series made its way to the states on Saturday mornings under the Fox Kids! banner. 13 movies based on the digital monsters’ franchise were created in conjunction with the television series.

What would Digital Monsters be without making an appearance in video games. With a series of games spanning from Digimon Detective: Cyber Sleuth to Digimon World: Next Order, these creatures have managed to find some great representation across numerous mediums.

What do you think about Digimon on Tubi TV? What was your favorite Digimon series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.