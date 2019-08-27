Digimon Cosplay Brings Gallantmon’s X-Evolution to Life

The Digimon franchise is turning 20 years old, and in that time has introduced a bevy of cool monster designs. Fans have come to show their love for their favorite Digimon in many ways, and one of the more popular avenues to do so has been cosplay. While most cosplay taps into the more humanoid Digimon designs, or even the Digi-Destined themselves, it’s always impressive to see when an artist brings a more elaborate design into the real world.

One of the most elaborate designs comes from the ultra-popular mega level Digimon Gallantmon, and this Digimon has found a life beyond its original debut in the anime’s third season with the help of an additional evolution brought on by the X-Antibody. And cosplay Artist @MethasW (who you can find on Twitter here) has proved why Gallantmon X is still popular with an awesomely crafted cosplay.

Shown off during the recent Comiket convention in Japan, this recreation of Gallantmon X impresses with its high level of detail and scale. Not only is it a hefty amount of armor for the knightly Digimon, it’s clear that the colors are vibrant and pop off the costume itself. This is especially true with the extra blue highlights Gallantmon gets with the X-Antibody upgrade, and it’s clear the more you look at it that there was a ton of time dedicated to putting it all together.

Although Gallantmon is the final evolution for Guilmon, Takato’s main partner in the anime’s third season, Digimon Tamers, the Digimon hero found a new life beyond that series as one of the “Royal Knights” of the franchise. With smaller appearances in spin-offs like Digital Monster X-Evolution, the mega level Digimon has stuck around to this day and is now getting cool cosplay tributes like this!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.