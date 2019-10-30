Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Trailer Reintroduces 02 DigiDestined

It has been too long since fans have met up with the stars of Digimon Adventures 02. The kids kept the series going after the original DigiDestined took a step back, but it has been almost 20 years since fans met up with the gang. Now, a new trailer for the franchise’s next film has gone live, and Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution -Kizuna- made sure to bring the 02 gang back.

As you can see above, a new trailer went up for the upcoming film, and it was there fans met up a slew of familiar faces. Davis, Ken, and Cody all show up in New York with one of the boys wearing a bright ‘USA’ shirt. The guys begin chatting, and it doesn’t take long before Yolanda shows up to greet her friends.

The trailer is a short one, but it shows how these 02 heroes have grown over the last 20 years. It seems the gang is enjoying adulthood as they’ve gone traveling and starting their higher education. Of course, their Digimon partners are with them in this clip, so fans admit this trailer has them drowning in nostalgia.

For those curious about the cast, Fukujuro Katayama will voice Davis (Daisuke) while Arthur Lounsbery takes care of Ken. Yoshitaka Yamaya plays Cody (Iori) while Ayaka Asai rounds up the 02 group as Yolanda (Miyako). So far, no footage has been shown of Hikari or Takeru. Of course, the latter will be part of the film given his role in Digimon Adventure Tri, but the word is out on Taichi’s little sister.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.