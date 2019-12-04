Digimon: Last Evolution Reveals New Characters, Cast Members

Digimon may not be on the same level as its “cousin”, Pokemon, but it still has continued to move steady steam ahead with a series of video games, television properties, and feature length film releases during its history. With the next movie release teased for a February drop date, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna may be a mouthful to say, but it definitely is looking to be one of the biggest releases in the digital monsters’ history. Now, new characters and details about the upcoming film have been released, giving us a better idea of what the Digi-Destined may have in store.

Toei Animation shared the details for new characters on their Official Twitter Account, exploring further into these two characters fresh to the franchise in the forms of Menoa and Kyotaro, a scientist and assistant looking to learn as much as they can about the digital monsters and their world:

Talented Japanese Actress Mayu Matsuoka & Actor Daisuke Ono joins the cast of the new film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as new characters, Menoa Bellucci: a scientist conducting Digimon research & Kyotaro Imura: Menoa’s assistant! The film opens in Japan on 2.21.20! pic.twitter.com/D4p9QQcQIS — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 3, 2019

The “Digi-Destined” are the biggest protagonists that aren’t monsters in the franchise, acting as an introduction for a legion of fans to the world of digital monsters. With this group of children originally introduced in the anime as young students paired off with Digimon of their own, they have grown over the years with the series and following the television series, they were given feature length films of their own to continue the “Digimon Adventure” crew.

Announced earlier this year, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna promises to once again follow the lives of the Digi-Destined and their digital monsters as they’ve gotten even older, entering into their young adulthoods and clearly presenting new challenges for them to face off against.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.