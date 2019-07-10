Digimon Meets Pokemon In This Bulbasaur Makeover

Digimon and Pokemon are similar in that they both focus on “monsters” and their “trainers” as they attempt to navigate through their respective worlds. While Pokemon tends to focus on trainers that are looking to win their next tournament, Digimon instead focuses on digital monsters attempting to save, or end, the world. One artist decided to create an amalgam of the two series by imagining if Bulbasaur, and his subsequent evolutions, were to appear in the world of digital monsters instead of pocket ones.

Reddit User BurstJoe posted this artwork that takes one of the most well known Pokemon, of the grass variety, and transplants it into the Digimon world:

Digimon and Pokemon do have the idea of “evolutions” in common, with both their roster of monsters primarily having the ability to transform into stronger versions of themselves once they’ve experienced enough battles, or utilize some other method such as encountering a special stone or fusing together. Bulbasaur itself is able to evolve twice, transforming into Ivysaur as it’s second evolution and then Venosaur as its final one.

Bulbasaur did have a banner year in 2019, appearing in live action form in the first Hollywood feature film of the Pokemon franchise, Detective Pikachu. As this Pokemon is one of the most popular of the first generation of monsters, being one of the first “starter three” for trainers to choose, we expect it to appear numerous times in the future anime series and other mediums that the pocket monsters will jump into.

What do you think of this interpretation of Bulbasaur in the world of Digimon? Would you love to see a crossover eventually take place between these two monster centric universes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon will be celebrating its monumental 20th Anniversary next year with a new film reportedly titled Digimon Last Evolution – Bonds. The new film will feature the original Digimon Adventure children aged into their 20s, and each of the Japanese voice cast members has been confirmed to return. The film is scheduled for a release in Spring 2020, and will be bringing back Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively.