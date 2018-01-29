‘Digimon’ Announces Its Next Mobile Game

Digimon is currently celebrating its 15th Anniversary, and fans have eating it up as the series rolls out all sorts of new anime, anime films, and video games. Along with their successful Cyber Sleuth franchise on consoles, the series is also making its way to mobile gaming.

An issue of V-Jump magazine revealed the new Digimon mobile game, Digimon ReArise, which will be releasing in Japan later this year.

The V-Jump scan for the new game, Digimon ReArise, features classic Agumon and Elecmon as well as some new additions. Along with these Digimon are the two new main characters, a very fashionable boy and girl designed by character designer Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru.

The new game is a “friendship evolution RPG,” where players will advance their friendships with Digimon in a town where a threat for both the physical and digital worlds loom in the background.

Details as for how the game plays are a bit vague as of this point, but the game has been described as a cross between the Digimon World and Animal Crossing series.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Toei Animation is currently celebrating Digimon’s 15th Anniversary with Digimon Adventure Tri. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

The fourth film in the series, Digimon Adventure tri.: Loss, will premiere in the United States on February 1, the fifth film Digimon Adventure tri. Coexistence will premiere in May, and the final film, Digimon Adventure tri.: Future, will close out the series on September 20.

