New ‘Digimon’ Anime Project Details Surface

In the world of anime, old is really new again. Sure, series like Pokemon and Sailor Moon may have gone live in the 1990s, but these classics still have life to them. The folks behind Toei know they've got more Digimon stories in store, and the company just dropped some new info about the franchise's next project.

Recently, With The Will detailed information shared during a recent Toei Company briefing. The group held the meeting to address findings of its last year's fiscal report. It was there investors asked Toei Company about its future plans, and a summary of the briefing found by Garuruou breaks down a bit about Digimon's new project.

Thanks to fan-translators, the Internet was quick to confer over the update. You can check out the note below thanks to Garm at With The Will:

"It seems the Digimon series has a new project in the works; could you share with us any plans that you have for the project, at least what you are allowed to share," a participant asked.

"All 6 parts of Digimon Adventure tri. have now been screened in theaters. By screening this movie, which is primarily aimed at both male and female audiences in their 20s, on a smaller scale in about 15-20 theaters, we were able to make this project a success. The new project will, in addition to this core audience, also be aimed at a slightly wider audience," Toei replied.

Of course, this answer doesn't share anything specific about the anime project. Fans learned Digimon was developing a new title back in May when the final Digimon Adventure tri. film aired. While nothing specific has been shared, it looks like Toei Company wants this new project to have an even wider audience, so the anime may stray from the franchise's nostalgic roots.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular "Digital Monsters," monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind's technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or "Chosen Children" in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

