Digimon Fans Pay Tribute to Robert Axelrod, the Voice of Wizardmon

To thousands of fans, Robert Axelrod was the man of mystery behind Lord Zedd in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The actor saw his career catapulted forward after joining the franchise, but plenty more would know the actor from a very different series. Straight from Japan, it was Digimon that introduced thousands to Axelrod, and the fandom is paying tribute to the actor following news of his untimely death.

For those unaware, news broke earlier today which confirmed Axelrod had passed away. The actor died at age 70 following a decline in health. However, the actor was a well-known figure amongst anime fans for his work on the convention circuit prior to his death where he’d talk all things Digimon and Power Rangers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Axelrod voiced two key characters in Digimon who fans will recognize. In Digimon Adventure, the actor did the English voice of Wizardmon while he played Armadillomon in the dub of Digimon Adventure 02. Outside of Digimon, the actor also did voice acting in anime series like Cowboy Bebop, Codename: Robotech, Wowser, and more.

As you can see in the slides below, anime fans have taken the time to share their favorite memories of Axelrod in the wake of his death. The actor managed to inspire countless children during his career, and many of them have since grown into adults who’ve gained a great appreciation of Axelrod’s work. Now, those very fans are thanking the star for all the good he did in bolstering the fandoms of both Digimon and Power Rangers.

Rest in Peace

Good bye we will miss you pic.twitter.com/EUOVdiC4Dw — Mike (@gen_iron) September 8, 2019

The Grieving Process

It’s very sad that we have lost another Digimon voice actor in such a short time. I hope that Mr. Axelrod’s family and friends will be able to grieve in peace. — Kevin Smith (@CookiePrince52) September 8, 2019

A Famous Contribution

Robert Alexrod brought a lot to Wizardmon in the dub. Sauce for 🌮 instead of pretending to be drunk and of course “if I hadn’t met you, my life would have had no meaning, I’m glad that we were friends” Thank you for everything and RIP. pic.twitter.com/Fe9mBRySqN — Vande – Digimon @ With the Will (@alisonmanic) September 8, 2019

Sending Strength

Damn. I just rewatched MMPR and Zedd was a complete highlight. Had no idea he was Wizardmon too! This sucks. Strength to his family. — Kyeju Brown – COMMISSIONS: OPEN! (@kyejudraws) September 8, 2019

A Childhood Made Better

:/ all those characters he helped bring life to in the dubs were a big part of my early childhood. Sad to see this — Dylan Hardina (@DRHsPsychoCafe) September 8, 2019

Never Forgotten

Another legend that will always be in our hearts and unforgotten. RIP — Rob Bollingmoore (@robbollingmoore) September 8, 2019

A Sobering Farewell

I grew up with Digimon, and Wizardmon was everything to me. He was one of my first crushes lol.



So anyway, it’s really sad to hear this news.

May he rest in peace. — Samantha Joanne (@Bumblebeegirl19) September 8, 2019

Lighting Up Lives