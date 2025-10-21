Disney’s Gargoyles Welcomes a Classic Marvel Hero Into Its Ranks (And Its Perfect)

One of the most unexpected crossovers recently hit the newsstands in Fantastic Four/Gargoyles, which not only saw Marvel’s First Family meeting Goliath’s clan, it saw the Gargoyles encountering some major Marvel characters. Fantastic Four villains such as the Grey Gargoyle and Diablo appeared to cause trouble for both teams, while Gargoyles’ villains such as Demona and David Xanatos met the likes of Tony Stark. In a surprising twist, the comic book crossover didn’t just see these two worlds collide; it made one member of the Marvel Universe become a permanent member of the Gargoyles. Hilariously enough, you couldn’t pick a better Marvel hero to join Goliath’s family.

Warning. If you have yet to read Fantastic Four/Gargoyles, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. One of the major ways that this comic book crossover bucks expectations is that the Richards family and the Gargoyles never come to blows; instead, they immediately join forces. This is made all the funnier by Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm sharing commentary on this fact. Aside from the Fantastic Four, a major character that is brought back from Marvel limbo is Gargoyle, aka the hero named Isaac Christians. Arriving in the crossover, Isaac warns Goliath and company that the villainous Diablo is looking to use their blood to create an elixir granting immortality.

Fighting against the likes of Diablo, the Grey Gargoyle, Xanatos, and Demona, the two teams find themselves triumphant, celebrating their victory. While the Fantastic Four remains unchanged regarding its line-up, Goliath and Brooklyn welcome Isaac Christians into their ranks. Specifically, Goliath says, “Isaac, you fought beside us this night like a true Gargoyle and so, we would like to offer you a place in our clan, as part of our family.” To which Marvel’s Gargoyle accepts. At one time, Christians was one of the most prominent members of the super team known as the Defenders, though now, he fits right in with his new family. Considering that Gargoyle doesn’t appear that much these days in Marvel Comics, he might just become a permanent part of this former Disney Afternoon show’s roster.

The Future of Gargoyle And Gargoyles

Normally, crossovers such as this will take place as a story outside of the regular continuity of both franchises, but this might not be the case here. While writer Greg Weisman hasn’t confirmed if Gargoyle will stick around to be a part of Goliath’s clan, all the characters involved are currently owned by Disney, lock, stock, and barrel. Weisman has long been a big part of the Marvel comic book universe, working on the beloved animated series, Spectacular Spider-Man, and the comic book series Spider-Men. Should the Gargoyles be fully integrated into the Marvel comic universe, it’s entirely possible that Weisman would stick around to expand their universe.

For those hoping to see the Gargoyles return, you won’t be waiting long to see Goliath and his friends make a comic book comeback. In January 2026, the Gargoyles will be meeting St. Canard’s Caped Crusader in the crossover special, Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck. It will be interesting to see if the events of the latest crossover will have a part to play in this upcoming crossover, and whether Isaac Christians will make an appearance. Here’s how Disney describes the upcoming crossover,

“In the 1990s, the beloved Disney Afternoon TV programming block inspired a legion of fans, and continues to do so for further generations to this day. Two shows stood out from the pack with their superhero genre-inspired ethos, portraying powerful heroes protecting their cities from evildoers of all kinds. With fan-favorite characters and expansive lore, Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck had an indelible impact on audiences. Now the principal creators behind both mythos are coming together for an unprecedented comic book event! When the diabolical Demona uses a mysterious magic mirror to recruit Morgana Macawber to her cause of mass destruction, Darkwing Duck and Launchpad McQuack flap their wings — actually, they board the Thunderquack — over to Manhattan. They’ll quickly cross paths with Goliath and Elisa. It might be time for a classic hero versus hero misunderstanding brawl, and so much more will follow!”

