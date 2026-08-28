Disney+ Reveals Surprising Details For Exclusive Pokémon Anime

Pokémon might have started as a video game, but the story of the pocket monsters has taken over multiple media. Perhaps as big as the Nintendo entries over the years, the series has netted thousands of anime episodes by exploring the world of Pokémon and its trainers. Even with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu leaving the series, the show refuses to end. Next year, not only is Disney planning to release a new kind of Pokemon series on its streaming service, but it will be unlike anything that has come from the franchise before.

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Announced earlier this year, Aardman Animation is planning to create a stop-motion animated series titled Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu. At this year’s Pokemon XP, “the first-ever official fan convention” for the franchise, Disney revealed that the series will be exclusive to Disney+ in 2027. On top of this, it was also confirmed that the upcoming series will be a comedy with zero dialogue, as neither Pichu nor Sirfetch’d will have any words to share. The series will be based on the Nintendo video game Pokémon: Sword and Shield, while every set and character will be made entirely by hand by 262 animators. With Aardman well known for creating works for franchises like Star Wars and Over the Garden Wall, they’ve certainly earned their reputation. You can check out a new look at the 2027 series below.

Pokemon’s Vast Horizons

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Disney+ might be the exclusive place to watch next year’s Aardman collaboration, but it is far from the only platform to house the entire anime franchise. In fact, several different streaming services house multiple episodes, making it sometimes difficult for Pokémon fans to know just how they can check out the entirety of the series. Streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and Pluto TV, to name a few, house batches of episodes, making the ability to track them all down quite a difficult task. When it comes to the latest anime series, however, only one platform has been following Liko and Roy.

Pokemon Horizons has been an exclusive to Netflix, acting as the first anime series that continued the universe following Ash and Pikachu’s departure. While new protagonists aren’t attempting to become the world’s greatest trainers like Ketchum had, they are facing challenges that might have even given Ash a run for his money. Earlier this summer, the latest batch of anime episodes landed on Netflix, with new installments releasing regularly in Japan. It might be some time before we see the next season hit the streaming service, but since Horizons isn’t hinting at a grand finale anytime soon, we might be in for quite the long future with this latest anime take on the pocket monster world.