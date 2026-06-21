Pokemon and Wallace & Gromit Studio’s New Show Reveals Adorable First Look

Pokémon is teaming up with the animation studio behind the Wallace & Gromit franchise on a brand new TV series coming soon, and has revealed an adorable first look as it gets ready for its launch next year. The Pokémon Company and Aardman are working together on a brand new collaboration that was first announced to be in the works back in 2024. This new stop-motion animated project was teased to be a new TV series focusing on Pichu and Sirfetch’d, but not much has been revealed about the upcoming series thus far.

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That’s all changed today as The Pokémon Company and Aardman have revealed a new look at Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu as part of Aardman’s presentation during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival now ongoing as of this week. Set in the Galar region (which is a perfect region for Aardman to explore), this new series has also been confirmed for a release in 2027. Check out the first look at the new stop-motion Pokémon series below.

Pokemon Tales Reveals First Look at New Aardman Stop-Motion Animated Series

The Pokemon Company / Aardman

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. International release plans have yet to be revealed either, but the Annecy 2026 panel did reveal some cool new details about what to expect from the upcoming series. Focusing on the titular Sirfetch’d and Pichu, the two of them will be stop-motion animated and traveling through the Galar region. It’s teased to have a “distinctly British sense of humor” as teased by the series’ press release.

“Aardman are delighted to bring the vivid physicality of Stop Frame animation into the Pokémon world,” Sarah Cox, Chief Creative Director at Aardman stated about the new series. “Director Tom Parkinson and team have created a hand-crafted spin on the wonderful Pokémon we all know and love with comedic storytelling that celebrates the quirks, eccentricities and charms of our heroes as they explore Galar on a delightfully offbeat quest. Aardman and Pokémon share a strong commitment to creativity and talent on this shared quest of our own to bring joy to audiences across the world.”

Why Pokémon and Aardman Have Teamed Up for New Series

The Pokemon Company / Aardman

“This project gives us a unique opportunity to tell stories from the point of view of Pokémon, made possible by Aardman’s extraordinary craft, remarkable artistry,” Phil Rynda, Director of Original Animation at The Pokémon Company International said about the collab during the Annecy panel. “Their warmth, and affection for this much-loved Pokémon cast are evident in every brilliantly crafted frame.” The two coming together in this way will ultimately be the perfect match as Aardman has plenty of experience with silent characters.

With the United Kingdom inspired Galar region allowing the team at Aardman to inject their hilarious tone of voice and jokes that fans would be expecting with such a show, we’re likely going to see a great new take on the Pokémon franchise. We’ve gotten stop-motion releases with the likes of Pokémon Concierge in the past, so we’ll have to see how this one stands out.

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