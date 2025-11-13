Disney+ Scores Wild Anime Exclusive Based on Major Video Game

The anime streaming wars are heating up, and it seems as though every platform is trying its hardest to house old and new franchises as a part of its library. While Crunchyroll and HIDIVE focus exclusively on anime, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more are forging anime originals of their own. In a wild new move, Disney+ has confirmed that not only has it snagged a major new anime exclusive, but said anime is based on a popular video game franchise. In 2027, one of Hideo Kojima’s biggest game series is getting a brand new twist.

Death Stranding currently has two games within its franchise, but Hideo Kojima is planning to wildly expand on this post-apocalyptic series in some surprising ways. Earlier this year, Kojima announced that this wild series would be getting its own anime film in Death Stranding: Mosquito. This project is completely separate from the new animated series that Disney+ plans on releasing in 2027, which currently has the title, “Death Stranding: Isolations.” The series will focus on characters much like Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges, as they attempt to both survive in this brand new world while connecting those who are doing the same. You can check out the first image from the upcoming anime below.

The Isolation of a New World

The upcoming anime series was announced at Disney’s APAC Showcase earlier this week, with Hideo Kojima himself saying this about Isolations: “I grew up loving Japanese anime, and it has shaped my worldview. I’ve always been a fan of Disney, since I was small, and I was glad that they showed my documentary on the platform. When they approached me, I decided to work with them.”

Along with the confirmation of the anime series, the studio responsible for Death Stranding: Isolations was also revealed. E&H Production will be helming the video game anime adaptation, and if you haven’t heard of this studio before, don’t worry. E&H was formed only four years ago by Sunghoo Park, an animator who made a name for himself working on series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Zombie Land Saga, The God of High School, and more. His newly established studio worked with Adult Swim to create Ninja Kamui, the popular anime original that has already been confirmed for two future seasons.

Death Stranding isn’t just planning on taking the anime world by storm, as Hideo Kojima has already confirmed that a live-action movie is in the works. Revealed earlier this year, the project will see Kojima Productions teaming up with A24 for the production, with director Michael Sarnoski (A Quiet Place: Day One, Pig, IF) helming the film. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed whether Norman Reedus or any other member of the video game’s cast will return.

