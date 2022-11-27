Disney Parks houses some of the world's greatest attractions, and several of its original rides have spawned fandoms of their own. From the Jungle Cruise to Figment's Journey Into Imagination, Disney fans have their favorites, but few can compare to The Haunted Mansion. The dark ride has endeared millions over the years, and now, the team at Disneyland is about to give the attraction an anime re-theme.

The update comes straight from Tokyo Disneyland ahead of the holiday season as you can see below. According to the park's team, the Haunted Mansion is kickstarting a new initiative called Disney Story Board which aims to give original rides updated lore. In this case, Disney Parks chose to give The Haunted Mansion an anime makeover, and its expanded story includes Constance Hatchaway.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

The re-theme will focus on Constance as she interacts with two butlers named Z.J. and Xavier. Of course, the team will be joined by some ghostly dancers and a tight-rope walker along with three hitchhiking ghosts. And according to the team, The Haunted Mansion will welcome a new ghost called The Withering Gentleman who comes to visit the estate.

This re-theme will not impact the ride itself as we know it, but The Haunted Mansion will overhaul other parts of its attraction to make way for the Disney Story Board. Asides from its interactive storyline, the event will debut new AR photo filters and merchandise for guests. Fans will be able to see this re-theme up close starting January 26th before it wraps at the end of March 2023. So if you love The Haunted Mansion, you better buy your tickets ASAP!

What do you think about this Haunted Mansion crossover? Does Disney need to bring this event stateside or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – SoraNews24